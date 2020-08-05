e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gears up for grand Ram Temple ceremony

Covid-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gears up for grand Ram Temple ceremony

PM Modi will perform ‘pooja’ at Hanuman Garhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had informed on Tuesday.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Ayodhya
A large 'Khadau' (wooden slippers), bow and arrow, and palanquin put on display at Naya Ghat on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
A large 'Khadau' (wooden slippers), bow and arrow, and palanquin put on display at Naya Ghat on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (PTI Photo )
         

The Saryu Ghat was seen decorated ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Strict security and Covid-19 protocols will be followed at the temple.

Follow Ram temple live updates here

PM Modi will perform ‘pooja’ at Hanuman Garhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had informed on Tuesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In