Home / India News / Covid-19: Restriction on cemetery visits during Shab-e-Barat in Bengal

Covid-19: Restriction on cemetery visits during Shab-e-Barat in Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people not to leave their homes for their safety.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Mulsims to pray at their homes on Shab-e-Barat on Thursday.(PTI)
         

To restrict movement of people during Shab e Barat, the West Bengal government on Wednesday urged members of the Muslim community not to take out processions and visit burial grounds to pay homage to their ancestors as is the normal practice on the occasion.

Muslims observe it as a night of worship and salvation.

“I urge people not to leave their homes for the sake of their own safety. Please pray from home. The Bengali new year’s day is also round the corner. Let us all follow the safety guidelines,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at the secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bengali news year’s day, or Poila Boisakh, will be observed on April 14, the last day of the ongoing 21-day lockdown unless it is extended.

The All Bengal Imams Association has also instructed the imams of all mosques to ask members of the community to pray from home during Shab e Barat on Thursday.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has imposed restrictions as well. “People may visit burial grounds only to bury the dead,” said Kolkata mayor and urban development minister Firhad Hakim.

Bengal reported two news cases of coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of infections climbed to 95. Five people have so far died of Covid-19 in the state while 13 have recovered.

