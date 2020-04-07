Covid-19 state tally: Cases inch toward 900 in Maharashtra, Tripura reports first patient

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 10:25 IST

As India entered the 14th day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country soared to 4,421.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Health, there are 3,981 active coronavirus cases in the country while 114 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion. The good news is that as many as 325 have been cured or discharged across the nation.

Here’s a look at statewise breakup of coronavirus cases, fatalities and recoveries in various states.

Maharashtra

With 748 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 45 deaths so far while 56 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at a whopping 621. Tamil Nadu has seen 8 recoveries and 5 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 523 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 7 people have died from the infection while 19 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Telangana

321 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 34 people have made a recovery from the virus while seven people have died from Covid-19.

Kerala

With 327 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the fifth most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 58 people have successfully recovered.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 288 on Tuesday. The state has reported 3 fatalities. 21 patients have recovered from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

305 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 21 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 3 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 226 positive Covid-19 patients and one case of recovery. Three people have died.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 165 positive cases of coronavirus. 9 people have died from Covid-19 here.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 151 Covid-19 cases and four deaths. 12 people have been cured and discharged.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 144 coronavirus cases and 22 recoveries so far. 12 people have died from the infection in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 109. Two people have died from the infection while four were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 90 and 76 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 6 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen one death. Twenty-five people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 4 in Punjab.

91 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been three deaths and 13 recoveries in the state. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease. Andaman has recorded 10 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded 10 cases of coronavirus, and 8 people have recovered. In Bihar, 32 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Assam has reported 26 Covid-19 cases. Uttarakhand has 31 coronavirus patients, five patients have recovered from the infection. Odisha has 21 Covid-19 positive patients, 2 have recovered while Ladakh has 14 patients, 10 people have recovered.

Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease. Himachal Pradesh has 13 cases, one patient has died and two have recovered. Pondicherry has reported five cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 4 Covid-19 cases. Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura.

Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

India is under a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. The 21-day lockdown will end on April 14.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.