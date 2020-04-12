Covid-19 state tally: Kerala sees slump in cases while patients rise across India

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 10:35 IST

India on Sunday reported as many as 8,356 total cases of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, India now has 7,367 active cases, 715 people have been cured or discharged and 273 Covid-19 related fatalities.

As many as 34 deaths and 909 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, the health ministry stated.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi continue to struggle with the rise in coronavirus cases. Kerala, which was the second worst affected state just weeks back, reported no change in its tally when compared to Saturday as per the health ministry data.

Here’s a look at the statewise tally of coronavirus active cases, fatalities and recovered patients.

Maharashtra

With 1,761 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 127 deaths so far while 208 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1069 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 19 people have died from the infection while 25 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at a whopping 969. Tamil Nadu has seen 44 recoveries and 10 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 700 on Sunday. The state has reported 3 fatalities. 21 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 532 positive cases of coronavirus. 36 people have died from Covid-19 here.

Telangana

504 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 43 people have made a recovery from the virus while 9 people have died from Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh

452 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 45 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 5 have died from the infection here.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 432 coronavirus cases and 44 recoveries so far. 22 people have died from the infection in the state.

Andhra PradeshThe state has witnessed 381 positive Covid-19 patients and 11 cases of recovery. 6 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported no change in its number since Saturday. Its number of coronavirus cases remain 364 as reported on Saturday. Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 123 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 214 Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths. 37 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and KashmirThe union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 207. 4 people have died from the infection while 6 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 177 and 151 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 11 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 29 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 5 in Punjab.

134 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been 5 deaths and 19 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 50 Covid-19 positive patients, 2 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 63 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Assam has reported 29 Covid-19 cases, one person has died. Uttarakhand has 35 coronavirus patients, five patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 7 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 11 coronavirus cases, 10 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 18 cases of coronavirus and 9 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 15 patients, 10 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, five patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 32 cases, one patient has died and 6 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported 7 cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 17 Covid-19 cases, one patient has died.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram.

Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

India on Sunday entered the 19th day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown which will come to an end on April 14 if not extended.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.