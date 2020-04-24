e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi in interaction with sarpanches

Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi in interaction with sarpanches

The Prime Minister held the interaction with sarpanches on the Panhayati Raj Day today. He also inaugurated e-Gram Swaraj portal and a mobile application on the occasion.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:59 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with sarpanches through video conferencing on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with sarpanches through video conferencing on Friday.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic has taught the country to become self-reliant.

“The coronavirus pandemic taught us the biggest lesson: That we have to become self-dependent. The villages became self-reliant, and it’s very important that districts, states and the entire country should become self-reliant,” he said during an interaction with sarpanches from across the country through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister held the interaction on the Panhayati Raj Day today. He also inaugurated e-Gram Swaraj portal and a mobile application on the occasion.

“It is because of efforts of our people that entire world today is talking about how India has responded to Covid-19 crisis. Despite limited resources amid coronavirus crisis, citizens are taking on this challenge instead of succumbing to difficulties,” said PM Modi.

“There are hurdles, but with resolve we are moving forward, and the work for saving country is on,” he added.

The Prime Minister had said on Thursday that the commitment of the Panchayati Raj system in warding off the coronavirus challenge is an inspiration for everyone in the fight against this crisis.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis in terms of the coronavirus, which is a threat to the entire humanity. All the countrymen are facing this crisis in a united manner,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a letter to Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.

He also said that the government believes that a strong rural economy is a key to the country’s development and his government moves forward with Mahatma Gandhi’s thought that India’s soul lives in its villages.

Prime Minister Modi enumerated the measures that the government took to strengthen the rural sector like bringing the villages under the power network and boosting digital connectivity to the last mile.

tags
top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news