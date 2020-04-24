Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi in interaction with sarpanches

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic has taught the country to become self-reliant.

“The coronavirus pandemic taught us the biggest lesson: That we have to become self-dependent. The villages became self-reliant, and it’s very important that districts, states and the entire country should become self-reliant,” he said during an interaction with sarpanches from across the country through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister held the interaction on the Panhayati Raj Day today. He also inaugurated e-Gram Swaraj portal and a mobile application on the occasion.

“It is because of efforts of our people that entire world today is talking about how India has responded to Covid-19 crisis. Despite limited resources amid coronavirus crisis, citizens are taking on this challenge instead of succumbing to difficulties,” said PM Modi.

“There are hurdles, but with resolve we are moving forward, and the work for saving country is on,” he added.

The Prime Minister had said on Thursday that the commitment of the Panchayati Raj system in warding off the coronavirus challenge is an inspiration for everyone in the fight against this crisis.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis in terms of the coronavirus, which is a threat to the entire humanity. All the countrymen are facing this crisis in a united manner,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a letter to Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.

He also said that the government believes that a strong rural economy is a key to the country’s development and his government moves forward with Mahatma Gandhi’s thought that India’s soul lives in its villages.

Prime Minister Modi enumerated the measures that the government took to strengthen the rural sector like bringing the villages under the power network and boosting digital connectivity to the last mile.