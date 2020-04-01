Covid-19 update: Another doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Delhi, 6th doctor in the city

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:03 IST

A 32-year-old paediatrician at another Delhi government-run hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday, making him the sixth doctor to contract the disease in the Capital.

The doctor, who works at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital in East Patel Nagar, was tested after his wife turned positive for the coronavirus disease last week. The wife works at Safdarjung Hospital’s biochemistry department.

Safdarjung Hospital currently has 21 Covid-19 patients in its isolation facility.

Before this, a 35-year-old doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute tested positive for the coronavirus disease. The doctor from the institute’s preventive oncology department is admitted at the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini near his home.

Authorities on Wednesday suspended the Delhi State Cancer Institute’s out-patient clinics to sanitise the premises after the doctor there tested positive, officials said and added that the source of his infection is unclear.

“His brother and sister-in-law did travel to the UK in February, but they haven’t tested positive for the infection,” an official from the Delhi government’s health department, said.

Two Mohalla Clinic doctors and a private practitioner from Hari Nagar have also contracted the respiratory disease.

A doctor couple from two Delhi Mohalla Clinics in the northeast region had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on March 21 and March 25.

The 49-year-old doctor, who worked in a mohalla clinic in Maujpur, was diagnosed on March 21 after being infected from a patient who returned from Saudi Arabia. His 48-year-old wife, who also worked in a neighbouring clinic in Baburpur, and their 17-year-old daughter tested positive for the disease on March 25.

There are 121 Covid-19 patients in the Capital and two people have died because of the disease till date.

And, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Wednesday. At least 38 people have died and 123 have been cured or discharged after treatment till date, according to Centre’s data.