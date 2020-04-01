2nd Delhi mohalla clinic doctor’s contacts being traced

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:06 IST

New Delhi A doctor couple from two mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics in Northeast Delhi are central to one of two coronavirus disease (Covid-19) clusters in the city.

The 49-year-old husband who worked in a mohalla clinic in Maujpur was diagnosed on March 21 after being infected by a patient who returned from Saudi Arabia. His 48-year-old wife, who worked in a neighbouring clinic in Baburpur, and 17-year-old daughter tested positive for the disease on March 25 — presumably infected by him.

So far, 10 people have been infected by P0, the index patient of the cluster, in this case, a 38-year-old Dilshad Garden resident who returned from Saudi Arabia. At least 3,800 people who came in contact with the index patient, the doctor, or his wife, including patients from the two mohalla clinics, are being tracked by the city’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme .

“Both husband and wife are doctors and used to work in two clinics not very far from each other. We are monitoring all the people they came in touch with including those who visited their clinics,” said an official from Delhi’s health department.

There are around 450 mohalla clinics across the city. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last week that the mohalla clinics would continue to remain open after the doctors tested positive.

“A mohalla clinic doctor, his wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19. This is a sad news but it has led to a lot of rumours that mohalla clinics will be closed. The mohalla clinics will continue to remain open because if we close them down then people will have to go farther, to bigger hospitals,” the CM had said.

Delhi has reported 97 cases so far, of which 24 are from another cluster in Nizamuddin.

The 38-year-old index patient returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10; she tested positive for the disease on March 18. Before that, she visited her 65-year-old mother and 35-year-old brother living in Jahangirpuri, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 10. She also infected two other relatives – sisters aged 24 and 26 – living in Dilshad Garden. They tested positive on March 21.

She also went to the evening clinic of the 49-year-old doctor (before she tested positive); the doctor tested positive of March 21.

Later, another friend of the index patient – a 35-year-old man from Jahangirpuri – and his relative tested positive for Covid-19.

The city’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme is tracking all people who came into contact with the doctor couple, as well as the 38-year old index patient . That includes almost 1,200 people who came in contact with the husband (including patients at the mohalla clinic, evening clinic, his family/friends etc.) and another 1,400 people who came in contact with the wife. Around 1,200 people who came in contact with the index patient are also being tracked. These people have all been quarantined at home and if they develop symptoms, they will be taken to a hospital.