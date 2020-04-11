e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 Update: Goa is quietly scripting a success story with declining active cases

Covid-19 Update: Goa is quietly scripting a success story with declining active cases

Goa is now left with two active positive cases of coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:23 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa will soon roll out a door to door survey to detect people with history of foreign travel and or Covid-19 symptoms
Goa will soon roll out a door to door survey to detect people with history of foreign travel and or Covid-19 symptoms(AFP Photo/Representative)
         

Goa’s tally of active Covid-19 positive patients dropped further to two on Saturday after four patients tested negative for a second time in 24 hours and were declared to have recovered from all symptoms, ready for discharge from the hospital. The development brings good news for state administrators at a time when positive cases in other states, including neighbouring Maharashtra, are on a steady rise.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Goa was left with only two Covid-19 positive patients.

“We are happy to inform that samples of 4 patients were tested again as per protocol and reported negative. We are following all the guidelines of ICMR and as per the procedure, we have conducted all the necessary tests,” Rane said.

Rane went ahead to congratulate the team of state doctors who provided medical care to the patients.

“My heartiest congratulations to the team of doctors at ESI Hospital (the state’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital) under the guidance of Dr. Edwin Gomes and his team for doing a commendable job by providing state-of-art patient care and ensuring complete recovery. Kudos to the entire team & their dedication in these difficult times,” Rane said.

Goa had seven positive patients in total including the one who recovered earlier and was discharged.

The Goa government has, however, recommended to the Prime Minister that the lockdown be continued until April 30, while allowing the resumption of some economic activity within the state, but without interstate movement of people.

The state government has also rolled out a community survey that will begin from April 13, in which enumerators will fan out across the state asking residents for their travel history and presence of any influenza-like symptoms.

“The data of this survey will help us roll out mass testing if certain hotspots of influenza-like illness are found or alternatively it will help us declare that Goa is in the safe zone,” Sawant said.

tags
top news
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
Covid-19: Flight services, railway travel may be suspended till month-end
Covid-19: Flight services, railway travel may be suspended till month-end
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news