Covid-19 update: PM Modi to meet chief ministers on April 27 to discuss next steps

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet state chief ministers on April 27, when the federal lockdown enters its final week.

The meeting, officials indicated, is likely to review the set of relaxations of the federal lockdown allowed from April 20 and discuss the future roadmap that includes longer locking period for red or containment zones, as identified by the government.

The meeting, which will be attended by all CMs, may also include union defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah and a few senior officials of the PMO.

Officials said Modi will seek opinion of the CMs on how to consolidate on the gains achieved from the sweeping lockdown that was imposed from March 24 to contain the rapid spread of the highly contiguous virus. At the same time, there is a scope for a review of the relaxation measures that were taken to gradually restart some sectors of the economy.

An official said, “The scope of the meeting is enormous. At this stage, the Prime Minister or the union government would not do anything without taking the states into confidence. Like, the extension of the lockdown was also announced after taking feedback from all CMs, public health experts and district magistrates.”

In his earlier meetings, Modi had categorically stated that the lockdown is the only option to save lives in India and that no one has advised him to lift the lockdown abruptly.

Prime Minister Modi will also address various Gram Panchayats across the country on April 24 to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day.

Modi will also launch the unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion to provide an unified portal with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

The Pm is also expected to hail the work done by the panchayeti institutions in tackling covid and especially the efforts of the women self-help groups. According to an official, the self help groups have been the backbones of the government’s effort to tackle covid in the rural India.

According to an official release, the PM will also launch the Swamitva Scheme for an integrated property validation solution for rural India. “The demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods – Drone’s technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and Survey of India,” said the release.