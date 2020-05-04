Covid-19 update: Social distancing norms go for a toss as liquor stores lift shutters

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 13:29 IST

Standalone wine stores and liquor shops opened shutters in parts of the country on Monday after more than a month amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Alcohol lovers thronged the shops with many violating the social distancing norms.

In the national capital more than 100 people — not all observing social distancing measures — stood in line ahead of the reopening of a liquor store, news agency AP reported.

Another liquor store in Old Delhi witnessed about 200 shoppers pushing and shoving each other until the Police intervened.

“The government should just keep the liquor shops shut if such crowds are going to gather,” a Delhi resident was quoted by AP.

Uttar Pradesh also saw long queues outside many liquor shops. People lined up since early morning to purchase alcohol, as early as 7 am.

In Karnataka also, booze lovers thronged liquor stores hours before shutters went up at several places.

At some places, they flocked liquor shops even before day-break and performed “special prayers” with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks, camphor and crackers in front of the stores, news agency PTI reported.

Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops across Maharashtra’s Pune city - one of the Covid-19 ‘red’ zones in the state.

Mumbai and Pune are under the red zone but the state government notification said standalone liquor shops and those selling non-essential items would be allowed.

Long queues outside liquor shops were seen in areas such as Bhandarkar road, Wanawdi, Salunke Vihar and NIBM road area in Pune.

However, five districts in Maharashtra have decided not to permit liquor sale. Administrations of Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Buldhana and Amravati districts have issued instructions that liquor shops will not be allowed to open, PTI reported.

In Andhra Pradesh, liquor shops are open but a prohibition tax will be imposed to discourage people from consuming, said Special Chief Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department.

(With inputs from agencies)