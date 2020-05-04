Lockdown 3.0: Stringent curbs continue at Noida-Delhi border

noida

Updated: May 04, 2020 12:28 IST

Stringent restrictions continued to be in place at the Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) border on Monday, the day lockdown 3.0 began in India with area-specific relaxations.

GBN district magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj tweeted the dos and don’ts of interstate travel on Sunday. While the Union home ministry issued the federal guidelines on Friday, states and local authorities can frame rules specific to them based on ground realities.

“Restriction on interstate movement/interdistrict movement stands as before. No interstate/interdistrict movement of personnel allowed for permitted activities also (except for previously allowed purpose like Covid-19 duty, emergency services, etc.),” Yathiraj tweeted.

The order effectively means that interstate and interdistrict movement for activities permitted under the new guidelines would not apply in Noida, which falls in Gautam Budh Nagar district, and that stringent border curbs will continue to remain in place in Delhi’s satellite city.

However, health workers on Covid-19 duty, media personnel with authorisation letters and policemen, among a few others, are exempt.

Complying with Yathiraj’s instructions, law enforcement officials kept a strict vigil at the Delhi border on Monday morning. Those carrying valid passes are allowed entry and exit to the district via interstate border after thorough verification.

“Most people who are aware of the regulations are not coming to the border. But there are a few exceptions. All restrictions on the movement at the interstate border with Delhi is in place as was earlier,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), GBN district.

Kaladhar Narayan, a resident of Noida Sector 107 and an employee at a Delhi-based public sector understanding (PSU), has been travelling to work despite the lockdown restrictions.

“I have obtained the requisite letter from my office. I do not face any hassle to travel to work as I have the necessary permission,” said Narayan.

On Monday morning, as certain relaxations, including the nod to private vehicles with a maximum of two passengers besides the driver, kicked in even in red zones such as Delhi and Noida, there was a momentary lapse at the border.

“But we coordinated with Delhi authorities quickly and all the restrictions for border movement are in place now,” said Sankalp Sharma, DCP, zone 1, GBN district.

“...We’re discouraging any unnecessary cross-border movement,” he added.

The Centre first imposed a 21-day lockdown on March 25, and then extended it for 19 days till May 3. On Friday, the government announced another two-week extension, but this time with zone-specific curbs and relaxations though there are some activities banned throught the country.