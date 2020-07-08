e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Uttarakhand govt to appoint over 700 doctors to boost health infrastructure

Covid-19: Uttarakhand govt to appoint over 700 doctors to boost health infrastructure

One Covid-19 positive patient died in Dehradun district on Tuesday. Uttarakhand’s tally stands at 3,230 after 69 fresh cases of coronavirus disease were reported on Tuesday.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday instructed officials to start the appointment process of ordinary grade medical officers in Uttarakhand.
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday instructed officials to start the appointment process of ordinary grade medical officers in Uttarakhand.(PTI File Photo)
         

With an aim to boost health infrastructure in the state, the Uttarakhand government will soon be appointing 763 doctors to fill vacant posts.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday instructed officials to start the appointment process of ordinary grade medical officers in the state.

“State’s health system will be strengthened by the recruitment of 763 doctors. Health infrastructure has been greatly improved in the state. Now every district in the state has ICU facilities. The number of physicians has been doubled compared to earlier. Tele-radiology and telemedicine services were also introduced. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, 400 new doctors were recruited, 273 ICU beds installed and 165 ventilators procured,” said Rawat.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old male Covid-19 positive patient died in Dehradun district on Tuesday.

The health bulletin mentioned, “One death of 75-year-old of a male is reported from Doon Medical College Dehradun. The deceased was referred from Max hospital Dehradun on June 24, as a case of fracture, neck & femur, CAD & COVID-19 positive. During treatment, he developed sepsis, bilateral pneumonia and expired.”

On Tuesday, 69 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, taking its tally to 3,230. The cases were reported from districts like Almora (2), Champawat (2), Dehradun (18), Haridwar (7), Nainital (5), Pauri Garhwal (3), Pithoragarh (3), Tehri Garhwal (1), Udham Singh Nagar (25) and Uttarkashi (3).

Of the 69 patients, 20 cases were of people who were found to be contacts of earlier Covid-19 positive patients and nine patients tested positive at a hospital’s OPD in US Nagar district.

The others had returned to the state from places like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Srinagar and Kazakhstan.

A total of 35 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus disease. These patients belonged to districts like Almora (10), Bageshwar (2), Chamoli (1), Dehradun (5), Haridwar (7), Nainital (3), Pauri Garhwal (1), Udham Singh Nagar (3) and Uttarkashi (3).

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 53.17 days in the state, with a recovery rate of 81.15%. Uttarakhand has so far tested over 81,000 samples of which results of over 5,600 are awaited.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In