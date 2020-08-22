e-paper
‘Confident that Covid-19 vaccine will be developed by end of 2020’: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

“One of our Covid-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of the clinical trial. We are very confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year,” the health minister said.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Just 16 days after crossing 2 million mark, India’s Covid-19 tally soared to 3,040,492, according to the data published by the worldometers.info.(Reuters)
         

A vaccine for Covid-19 will be developed by the end of this year, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as the infection tally crossed three million mark.

“One of our Covid-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of the clinical trial. We are very confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year,” the health minister said.

However, the minister didn’t mention which vaccine he is referring to.

Meanwhile, just 16 days after crossing 2 million mark, India’s Covid-19 tally soared to 3,040,492, according to the data published by the worldometers.info.

On Saturday, India recorded 68,898 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) disease and 983 deaths in a single day. While, the total number of recoveries surged to 22.71 lakh.

