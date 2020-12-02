Covid-19: West Bengal among top five states to register drop in active cases

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:21 IST

West Bengal is among the top five states, where active Covid-19 cases have declined over the past month, the Union health ministry has said.

While the number of active cases in the state was 36,761 on November 1, it dropped to 24,298 on December 1, according to the state health department data.

The other states, which have registered a drop in active cases during the same period, are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra dropped from 125,672 to 91,623. In Karnataka, it dropped from 50,611 to 23,298 between November 1 and December 1.

The positivity rate, or the proportion of people testing positive out of those tested, in West Bengal also dropped from 8.9% on November 1 to 7.6% on December 1.

“One of the major factors behind the rise in positivity rate in November was the festive season. We got an increasing trend since the festive shopping started just before the pujas. Now that the festive season is gone, it has started to decline one again. It is for the same reason that the active cases have also gone down,” said an official.

The positivity rate was 6.7% on September 1 and 7.4% on October 1. While the number of active cases on September 1 was 24,822, on October 1, it had increased to 26,552.

West Bengal has till date registered 486,799 cases and 8476 deaths. On Tuesday, 33,15 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas continued to register the maximum cases. While Kolkata recorded 807 cases on December 1, North 24 Parganas reported 796.

According to the Union health ministry, the top five states that have registered a spike in active cases are Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The number of cases in Punjab has shot up from 4,195 to 7,842 over the last month. In Madhya Pradesh, it has shot up from 85,38 to 14771 during the same period.