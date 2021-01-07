e-paper
Covid-19: Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause of fresh concerns

All these three states are reporting more than 1,000 cases daily, with Kerala and Maharashtra reporting cases well above the 1,000-mark

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said these three states should serve as a warning to the rest of the country that there should be no complacency and relaxation of restrictions.
Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said these three states should serve as a warning to the rest of the country that there should be no complacency and relaxation of restrictions.(PTI)
         

With all states and union territories of the country reporting a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent, the Covid-19 situation is under control, though the guards should not be lowered, health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, as three states are seeing a sudden spike in the cases. “This is a warning to all of us that though we are moving towards vaccination, there should be no relaxation,” the health minister said as he was interacting with state health ministers a day before another round of vaccine dry run in the state.

Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 4,382 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 19,54,553. It was after 20 days that the state again crossed the 4,000 mark for fresh cases. Though Maharashtra is one of the states worst hit by the pandemic, the situation was brought under control. The sudden spike has, however, not led to any fresh alarm as the state is preparing for another vaccine dry run on January 8. New Year festivities, though there was night curfew in the state on December 31, is being seen as the reason behind the spike.

Here are the numbers of daily fresh Covid-19 cases since the beginning of this year.

January 5: 3,160

January 4: 4,875

January 3: 3,282

January 2: 3,218

January 1: 3,524

Kerala

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 6,300 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 7,90,882. So far, 43 people who had returned to the state from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 and six of them have been found with the new mutated strain of the virus, state health minister KK Shailaja said on Wednesday.

Fresh cases in 24 hours in the last 5 days

January 5: 5,615

January 4: 3,021

January 3: 4,600

January 2: 5,328

January 1: 4,991

Chhattisgarh

With 1,050 fresh cases recorded on Wednesday, the spike in the number of fresh cases in Chattisgarh is sudden as the state does not have many records where its 24-hour positive cases breached the 1,000-mark.

Fresh Covid-19 cases in the last few days

January 5: 1,021

January 4: 1,147

January 3: 714

January 2: 1147

January 1: 932

