Covid cases climb to 2,710 in India, Kerala reports highest numbers | Details

Coronavirus cases are witnessing a fresh rise in India, with active infections climbing to 2,710. According to the latest data released by the ministry of health and family welfare, Kerala currently leads in active cases, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi. The ministry shared the updated state-wise Covid status on Monday.. Nurses during preparations of wards for Covid-19 patients at a hospital in the wake of several states reporting Covid cases, in Ranchi, Monday.(PTI)

Active cases in states

The total number of active cases reported in Kerala has reached 1147, followed by Maharashtra with 424 cases. According to the data, Kerala has received 227 more cases since Thursday. In Delhi, the number of active cases is 294, followed by Gujarat with 223 cases.

So far, Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 148 cases, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 148 and 116 cases, respectively. Overall a total of 511 more cases have been reported since yesterday. No active case has been reported from Sikkim.

Deaths in states due to Covid

The released data shows that there have been two deaths in Delhi due to Covid, since January 2025. Among this was a 60-year-old woman who died with Acute Intestinal Obstruction.

In Kerala, five people have died due to Covid. Meanwhile, most deaths in January 2025 have been reported from Maharashtra, with a total of 7 people who lost their lives. A total of 22 deaths have been reported in all states.

People cured or discharged

Since January 2025, a total of 1,170 people have been either cured or discharged for Covid. In Kerala, 338 such cases have been reported. In Delhi, the number is 214, while in Tamil Nadu, 183 people have been either discharged or cured.

The sudden rise of Covid cases has prompted the government to boost surveillance, reinforce health protocols, and urge vulnerable populations to stay up to date with vaccinations. States have also stepped up their covid testing, with some states releasing a health advisory.