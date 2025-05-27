Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Covid cases surge amid new variant fears, Kerala and Maharashtra worst-hit

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2025 03:23 PM IST

Despite the sudden rise in cases, the Union Ministry has urged the public to stay calm and exercise caution.

Covid cases are surging across India. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total active coronavirus cases in India stand at 1,010. Data further reveals that Kerala and Maharashtra are among the worst-hit.

The active caseload of COVID-19 in India has now crossed the 1,000 mark. (File/Representational)
The active caseload of COVID-19 in India has now crossed the 1,000 mark. (File/Representational)

Despite the sudden rise in cases, the Union Ministry has urged the public to stay calm and exercise caution.

Kerala, Maharashtra report maximum cases

Based on the state-wise data issued by MoHFW, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the maximum surge in cases. In Kerala, a total of 430 cases have been reported, with 335 being new ones.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, a total of 210 cases have been reported, of which 154 are new. Delhi comes in third with a surge of 99 cases, taking the total to 104.

Other states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana and more showed a surge in COVID cases.

State-wise details of COVID surge -

  • Andhra Pradesh - 4
  • Chhattisgarh - 1
  • Delhi - 99
  • Goa - 1
  • Gujarat - 76
  • Haryana - 8
  • Karnataka - 34
  • Kerala - 335
  • Madhya Pradesh - 2
  • Maharashtra - 154
  • Rajasthan - 11
  • Tamil Nadu - 3
  • Telangana - 1
  • Uttar Pradesh - 15
  • West Bengal - 11

With Karnataka on the list of active COVID cases, Karnataka Minister for medical education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that the state government is fully prepared to handle any situation.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister conducted a meeting with the Health Department and Medical Education Department to see the preparedness of the hospitals. The Health Department has already issued an advisory that pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities need to wear masks when they go to crowded places," he told news agency ANI.

What is behind the sudden surge in COVID cases?

The rise in COVID-19 cases comes after a spike was reported across Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, China, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Furthermore, ICMR officials and Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG),the new cases can be attributed to a new variant of the coronavirus.

The new variants belong to the Omicron sub-lineages and are not expected to be extremely severe.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Covid cases surge amid new variant fears, Kerala and Maharashtra worst-hit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On