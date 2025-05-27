Covid cases surge amid new variant fears, Kerala and Maharashtra worst-hit

Covid cases are surging across India. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total active coronavirus cases in India stand at 1,010. Data further reveals that Kerala and Maharashtra are among the worst-hit. The active caseload of COVID-19 in India has now crossed the 1,000 mark. (File/Representational)

Despite the sudden rise in cases, the Union Ministry has urged the public to stay calm and exercise caution.

Kerala, Maharashtra report maximum cases

Based on the state-wise data issued by MoHFW, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the maximum surge in cases. In Kerala, a total of 430 cases have been reported, with 335 being new ones.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, a total of 210 cases have been reported, of which 154 are new. Delhi comes in third with a surge of 99 cases, taking the total to 104.

Other states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana and more showed a surge in COVID cases.

State-wise details of COVID surge -

Andhra Pradesh - 4

Chhattisgarh - 1

Delhi - 99

Goa - 1

Gujarat - 76

Haryana - 8

Karnataka - 34

Kerala - 335

Madhya Pradesh - 2

Maharashtra - 154

Rajasthan - 11

Tamil Nadu - 3

Telangana - 1

Uttar Pradesh - 15

West Bengal - 11

With Karnataka on the list of active COVID cases, Karnataka Minister for medical education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that the state government is fully prepared to handle any situation.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister conducted a meeting with the Health Department and Medical Education Department to see the preparedness of the hospitals. The Health Department has already issued an advisory that pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities need to wear masks when they go to crowded places," he told news agency ANI.

What is behind the sudden surge in COVID cases?

The rise in COVID-19 cases comes after a spike was reported across Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, China, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Furthermore, ICMR officials and Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG),the new cases can be attributed to a new variant of the coronavirus.

The new variants belong to the Omicron sub-lineages and are not expected to be extremely severe.