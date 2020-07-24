e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid hits celebrations for Kovind’s 3rd year in office

Covid hits celebrations for Kovind’s 3rd year in office

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:56 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will complete his third year in office on Saturday and all indications are that the Covid-19 pandemic, which has restricted the activities of the country’s first citizen and his office, just as it has for everyone else, may cast a shadow over Rashtrapati Bhavan’s traditional celebratory get-together on Independence Day.

For the past four months, Kovind has cut down his public engagements, meeting only a handful of VVIPs. The government’s own guidelines prohibit large congregations and gatherings.

A senior official in Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the At Home function will definitely happen, but with a much smaller group.

“Usually, Rashtrapati Bhavan would invite about 1500 guests. This time, the invitee list might see just between 40 to 90 people. The function will be held in the conference centre.”

That won’t be the only change. At Homes are known for the food on offer. ““But this time, we are contemplating if food should be served to guests or not. And if the food is to be served, how it should be served as arrangements have to be elaborate,”added the official.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan’s pruned list may not even include all union ministers,or all ambassadors. “We have to pick and choose. We may call select diplomats to cover different regions. Only a few senior judges and a few editors from media might be included. We don’t see any scope for a large at-home gathering this time,” said the official.

On his first and second anniversaries in office, Kovind visited a tribal village and an NGO for disabled children. This time, there is no such plan, but he will be engaged in charitable work and pay his respects to people safeguarding the health of the nation.

His office will highlight his achievements: an austerity drive, donating 30% of his annual salary to fight the pandemic, the ban on plastic at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the massive plantation drive in the estate.

The President’s estate has also gone green with a biogas plant,the reuse of waste paper and a ferry service using electric vehicles.

While all state visits are on hold, Kovid has hosted 9 state visits including the US president this year and received 15 global leaders. For the first time, ambassadors presented their credentials digitally.

Officials said that Kovind wants to make the estate more accessible to people and has already had the huge collection of rare books in Rashtrapati Bhavan library digitized.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In