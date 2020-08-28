e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid: J-K directs private clinics to report +ve, suspected cases to health dept

Covid: J-K directs private clinics to report +ve, suspected cases to health dept

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Territory has a total of 7,630 active cases, 26,193 recoveries, and 657 deaths.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 07:05 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Srinagar
A health worker conducts coronavirus test from the collected swab samples in Srinagar.
A health worker conducts coronavirus test from the collected swab samples in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday directed all private hospitals to report all positive Covid-19, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases to the health department of the Union Territory.

“The Jammu and Kashmir government today directed all private clinics/nursing homes situated in the Union Territory to report all cases found positive of Covid-19, and also cases of those from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)/ Influenza-like Illness (ILI), or having radiological findings suggestive of Covid-19 infection for Covid-19 testing forthwith to the Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu concerned or concerned Chief Medical Officers,” the J-K statement read.

It further said that non-compliance of the direction would attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Territory has a total of 7,630 active cases, 26,193 recoveries, and 657 deaths.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Coronavirus: Vaccine coverage of at least 50% needed
Coronavirus: Vaccine coverage of at least 50% needed
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
ICMR starts second all-India sero survey; results expected in September
ICMR starts second all-India sero survey; results expected in September
Limited entry, exit gates once Metro restarts
Limited entry, exit gates once Metro restarts
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In