Covid-19 LIVE: 7 new cases in China takes overall tally to 91,045
'Please Stay Home' signs are seen on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia.
'Please Stay Home' signs are seen on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia.(REUTERS)
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: 7 new cases in China takes overall tally to 91,045

  • On Thursday, the Centre confirmed that it is in talks with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine makers and looking to approve vaccines cleared by World Health Organization and regulatory agencies in the West.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:45 AM IST

The Covid-19 numbers in India remained below record levels as the country added 211,298 fresh cases and 3,847, fatalities over 24 hours. The caseload has now pushed to 27,369,093, while the death toll stands at 315,235.

On Thursday, the Centre confirmed that it is in talks with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine makers and looking to approve vaccines cleared by World Health Organization and regulatory agencies in the West.

Meanwhile, Germany has decided to inoculate children over the age of 12 from June 7. The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab for 12- to 15-year-olds on Friday. It is already authorised in the EU for those over 16.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether England’s economy can fully reopen as planned on June 21, warning that the virus variant first identified in India continues to spread.

California will give $116.5 million in prizes for residents who are vaccinated, with draws on June 4 and 11 selecting 30 winners to receive $50,000 each. In the final draw on June 15, 10 residents will get $1.5 million each. In another push for vaccinations, Qantas Airways is considering giving away free flights.

Singapore will tighten border measures for travelers from Australia’s Victoria state due to the latest outbreak there. Japan is looking to extend its state of emergency to June 20, just five weeks before the Olympics.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 28, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    7 new cases in China takes overall tally to 91,045

    China reported 7 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland for May 27, down from 19 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

Mehul Choksi's lawyers in Dominica said he has been tortured and there are several burnt marks on his body.(ANI)
Mehul Choksi's lawyers in Dominica said he has been tortured and there are several burnt marks on his body.(ANI)
india news

Mehul Choksi's immediate repatriation stayed by Dominica court

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The court ruled that Mehul Choksi should be granted full access to the attorneys, who filed a habeas corpus petition before the court amid speculations of his repatriation to India.
india news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the states affected by it.(PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the states affected by it.(PTI Photo)
india news

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal to assess impact

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:29 AM IST
On Thursday too, the PM chaired a meeting over the impact of the cyclone and advised officials to ensure that normal life of people is back on track at the earliest.
Taptejdeep Singh, the train operator who was among the eight people killed in the mass shooting at San Jose in California on Wednesday. (HT file photo)
Taptejdeep Singh, the train operator who was among the eight people killed in the mass shooting at San Jose in California on Wednesday. (HT file photo)
india news

Indian among 9 killed in US

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times. San Jose, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:23 AM IST
  • Singh belonged to the Gagrewal village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, and moved to the US along with his family over two decades ago. He is survived by his wife, two children -- aged eight and two – and his parents.
More than 186,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday.(File photo for representation)
More than 186,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday.(File photo for representation)
india news

Covid-19 tracker: More than 186,000 new cases take tally to over 27.5 million

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • More than 205.45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the data.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.(REUTERS)
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.(REUTERS)
india news

US-India partnership will help end Covid-19 pandemic: Jake Sullivan

ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The comment comes after Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here and discussed wide-ranging issues including the Indo-Pacific, climate change and Afghanistan.
Not only are cyclones relatively uncommon in the Arabian Sea, Tauktae also intensified rapidly. (PTI)
Not only are cyclones relatively uncommon in the Arabian Sea, Tauktae also intensified rapidly. (PTI)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae is a warning for India’s west coast

By Abhishek Jha, Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • Climate scientists, including those at IMD, also suggest that the Arabian Sea might see a higher increase in the intensity of cyclones, if not the number, than the Bay of Bengal in the future.
Prisoners wait for their turn to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca jab against the coronavirus, during a vaccination campaign at the El-Arjate prison near the capital Rabat.(AFP)
Prisoners wait for their turn to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca jab against the coronavirus, during a vaccination campaign at the El-Arjate prison near the capital Rabat.(AFP)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • By the end of June, Covax will be around 190 million doses short of its target, according to Covax chief Seth Berkley (as cited in an article in Science).
A health worker prepares to administer the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a man.(AP representative image)
A health worker prepares to administer the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a man.(AP representative image)
india news

Govt pushes back on Covid-19 vaccine plan criticism

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:36 AM IST
The government, in the document it released, also pointed to its decision to accelerate approvals for vaccines cleared by World Health Organization and regulatory agencies in the West and Japan to refute the “myth” that it had not approved vaccines available globally.
Twitter's statement comes a day after WhatsApp challenged the Union electronics and technology ministry (Meity) guidelines in the Delhi high court.(AP FILE PHOTO.)
Twitter’s statement comes a day after WhatsApp challenged the Union electronics and technology ministry (Meity) guidelines in the Delhi high court.(AP FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Standoff on IT rules as Twitter flags concerns

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:36 AM IST
The controversial intermediary and digital platform guidelines came into complete effect on May 25, and major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, are yet to comply with all the clauses.
Two of the five arrested by Bengaluru police for raping a young woman and brutalising her. The Assam police had red flagged the video which was circulating in the North East and sought help to identify the accused. (Twitter: Assam Police)
Two of the five arrested by Bengaluru police for raping a young woman and brutalising her. The Assam police had red flagged the video which was circulating in the North East and sought help to identify the accused. (Twitter: Assam Police)
india news

Woman among 5 arrested in Bengaluru for torture and rape in viral video

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:59 AM IST
The Assam Police had taken the first step to flag the video that was circulating in the state and beyond. It traced the origin of the video to a group of people who were in Bengaluru and passed on the information to Karnataka police.
The time-honoured missing man formation involves three aircraft where one slot is kept vacant in memory of the fallen pilot. (Twitter/IAF)
The time-honoured missing man formation involves three aircraft where one slot is kept vacant in memory of the fallen pilot. (Twitter/IAF)
india news

IAF chief Bhadauria flies MiG-21 Bison fighter to pay tribute to fallen pilot

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:58 AM IST
IAF Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary’s MiG-21 Bison crashed near Moga on May 21, the third Bison crash this year.
india news

Now, IMA lodges police complaint against Ramdev

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday lodged a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev, seeking an FIR against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly making false claims and trying to profit during a pandemic
At the meeting, Modi advised the various central and state agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest. (ANI)
At the meeting, Modi advised the various central and state agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest. (ANI)
india news

PM takes stock of Yaas damage, may conduct aerial survey today

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The cyclone didn’t inflict any major damage except causing a huge amount of rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts in Odisha. The state government is yet to assess any damage caused by rain.
Yoga guru Ramdev has been in the middle of a controversy over his video against allopathic medicines. (Mint File Photo/Pradeep Gaur)
Yoga guru Ramdev has been in the middle of a controversy over his video against allopathic medicines. (Mint File Photo/Pradeep Gaur)
india news

Now, IMA lodges police complaint against Ramdev

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:17 AM IST
  • Earlier, the IMA demanded an apology from Ramdev over his remarks on allopathic medicine, calling it a “stupid science”.
