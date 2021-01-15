Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal cross 10,000-mark
The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday night. With 17 more deaths on Thursday, the toll mounted to 10,010. Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have reported also reported over 10,000 deaths.
Maharashtra, with more than 50,200 deaths, tops the list followed by Tamil Nadu with over 12,200 deaths.
West Bengal has to date registered 563,475 Covid-19 cases. It has around 7,200 active cases compared to more than 36,000 on November 1. The death toll has also dropped. In October, the state was registered over 60 deaths daily. The number has come down to less than 20 now.
“The cases had shot up in October and November last year soon after the festive season. The Calcutta High Court’s order banning the entry of visitors in pandals and putting a series of restrictions helped to keep the situation under control. The festive season was a muted one,” said a health department official.
Daily cases that shot up to over 4,000 soon after the festive season in October-November last year have come down to less than 1,000. On Thursday, the state registered 680 new cases.
At least eight of the 23 districts are now reporting under 10 cases daily.
Kolkata has reported 126,250 cases to date which is the highest among the 23 districts.
