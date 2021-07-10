Covid-19 in India: All you need to know about the top updates of this week

India, which is currently battling the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and is staring at a possible third wave of infections, has so far registered 30,795,716 cases and 407,145 deaths due to the viral disease. The total recoveries have climbed to 29,933,538 and the national recovery rate is at 97.2%. While the active cases stand at 455,033 and constitute 1.48% of the caseload.

This week, the highest single-day spike in cases was on July 8, when 45,892 people were detected Covid-19 positive. The lowest single-day tally this week was on July 6 when 34,703 cases were recorded, the lowest in nearly four months.

As many as 1,206 people succumbed to the viral disease on Saturday, the highest so far this week, while 553 deaths were recorded on July 6, the lowest tally for the week.

Even though the daily infections in the country have not spiked since May 7, when more than 414,000 cases were seen, the threat of the viral disease is still looming with the emergence of delta and kappa variants.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions, lockdowns by states and Union Territories (UTs) to revive economic activities has come at a cost as people are not adhering to the virus-related protocols including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Recently, scenes of massive crowds at hill stations and other tourist destinations with no adherence to Covid norms, has stoked fears that the third wave of the pandemic will be the most severe than the previous two.

Here are the most important Covid-related updates during this week

> The state of Tripura has detected at least 138 cases of the delta plus variant of Covid-19. A total 151 samples were sent to a laboratory in West Bengal for testing of which 138 were found with delta plus variant, 10 with delta variant and the remaining three with alpha variant, a state government official said.

> Maharashtra is expected to bring in a few relaxations in its ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. The state government may ease curbs in a few districts which have a low test positivity rate and high vaccination coverage.

> No devotees are allowed to participate in this year’s Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri. Only those Chariot pullers who have been fully vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed to attend the Yatra.

> Several states, including Haryana and Gujarat will be opening their schools and colleges soon amid a downfall in their daily Covid-19 disease cases.

> Amid the severe overcrowding of hill stations in India, specifically in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Centre said on Friday that such behaviour is an open invitation for Covid-19 to spread.

> The Union health ministry said on Friday that no cases of the Lambda variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in the country till now. However, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said Lambda is a variant of interest and hence its total significance is still being explored.

> Two cases of the Kappa variant have been detected in Uttar Pradesh after genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George’s medical college in Lucknow. The remaining 107 cases have been detected with the Delta plus variant.

> The Delhi government has passed a ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. Four levels of alerts have been issued on the basis of which economic activities in the national capital will be restricted.

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and its availability in the country. During the meeting, Modi was informed that the Centre is setting up over 1,500 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across the country, which will support over 400,000 oxygenated beds.

> On July 5 (Monday), Germany lifted a ban on travellers from India, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Russia, which have been hit by the delta variant of Covid-19.

> India will now provide CoWin, a vaccine registration platform, as a digital public good to other countries to conduct their own vaccination drive against Covid-19. Fifty countries including Mexico, Canada, Uganda, Nigeria are interested in adopting CoWIN to run their inoculation drives.

