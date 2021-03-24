Covid-19: Over 52 million vaccine doses administered, says health ministry

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 crore on March 24, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to a press release, a total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 79,56,925 health care workers who have taken the 1st dose and 50,47,927 health care workers who have taken the 2nd dose, 84,33,875 FLWs (1stdose), 32,02,183 3 front line workers (2nd dose), 2,26,01,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old, and 49,54,848 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

On the 68th day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, a total of 13,54,976 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today. Out of which 12,14,055 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,40,921 health care workers and front line workers received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, India reported 47,262 new Covid-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries, and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours.