Covid-19 spike: Maharashtra sees back-to-back cluster outbreaks of Covid cases
Maharashtra is witnessing a steady rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. One factor that has contributed to this astronomical rise is several cluster outbreaks in the state. Cluster outbreaks are when a number of cases get reported from one particular place and thus can have a connection.
Here is the list of cluster outbreaks in the state in the last few weeks. All of these took place in residential schools.
Palghar
According to news agency ANI, 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff of three residential schools in Jawahar Taluka of Palghar district tested positive in the last week.
Latur
On March 11, it was reported that a total of 44 students of a hostel in Maharashtra's Latur tested covid positive. In February, 47 students from the same hostel were found infected.
Maharashtra Covid-19 situation very worrying, says Centre as lockdowns return
Washim
In February, as many as 229 students as a residential school in Maharashtra's Washim tested positive, following which the hostel was sealed and declared as a containment zone.
Similar such clusters have been reported from temples as well. In February, the district administration of Maharashtra's Jalna closed the Jalicha Dev temple after 55 people living in and around the temple tested positive.
In February itself, at least 12 people, including the chief priest of Washim's Pohradev temple, tested positive after Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod visited the temple and thousands of supporters gathered during his visit.
The spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is entirely being attributed to a violation of Covid-19 norms. As part of the government's 'Mission begin again', education institutes started reopening gradually in January. Civic elections were also held in January. All of this collaboratively resulted in the spike in Maharashtra, the Centre's report has said.
She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
