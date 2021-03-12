Covid-19 spike: Maharashtra sees back-to-back cluster outbreaks of Covid cases

Maharashtra is witnessing a steady rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. One factor that has contributed to this astronomical rise is several cluster outbreaks in the state. Cluster outbreaks are when a number of cases get reported from one particular place and thus can have a connection.

Here is the list of cluster outbreaks in the state in the last few weeks. All of these took place in residential schools.

Palghar

According to news agency ANI, 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff of three residential schools in Jawahar Taluka of Palghar district tested positive in the last week.

Latur

On March 11, it was reported that a total of 44 students of a hostel in Maharashtra's Latur tested covid positive. In February, 47 students from the same hostel were found infected.

Washim

In February, as many as 229 students as a residential school in Maharashtra's Washim tested positive, following which the hostel was sealed and declared as a containment zone.

Similar such clusters have been reported from temples as well. In February, the district administration of Maharashtra's Jalna closed the Jalicha Dev temple after 55 people living in and around the temple tested positive.

In February itself, at least 12 people, including the chief priest of Washim's Pohradev temple, tested positive after Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod visited the temple and thousands of supporters gathered during his visit.

The spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is entirely being attributed to a violation of Covid-19 norms. As part of the government's 'Mission begin again', education institutes started reopening gradually in January. Civic elections were also held in January. All of this collaboratively resulted in the spike in Maharashtra, the Centre's report has said.