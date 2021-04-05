Covid-19 surge: Centre rushes 50 teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab

The Centre on Monday rushed 50 high-level public health teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab - the three states where high numbers of Covid-19 case have concerned health experts and government, news agency ANI reported. These teams will help in control and containment measures, ANI further reported.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country, which has deteriorated in the past few weeks, and ordered Centre's assistance to states where the situation has been particularly bad.

Also Read: Uddhav urges PM Modi to lowering age bar for Covid-19 vaccine to 25

During the meeting, PM Modi took stock of the vaccination drive and the efforts to contain the spread of the disease. He also emphasised on ensuring that Covid-19 protocols are followed, and directed the officials to make sure people observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

On Monday, India recorded 1.03 lakh new cases, the highest-ever single-day spike since the pandemic began. India is now only the third country after the US and Brazil to register a six-figure addition in Covid-19 cases in a single day.

According to the Union health ministry, the surge is led by Maharashtra, which added 47,288 new cases in a 24-hour span, the state's health department said in a bulletin on Monday evening. This is marginally lower than the 57,074 fresh infections it reported on Sunday.

Besides Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat also recorded their highest-daily surge in Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the heath ministry said.

Compared to 2020, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stood at 258 on March 20 last year, while 43,846 new infections were reported in the country this year on the same date.

The Prime Minister has convened another meeting with chief ministers and state health ministers on Thursday. This will be PM Modi's second meeting on the issue in five days.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will on Tuesday hold a meeting with health ministers of 11 states that have been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. The 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.