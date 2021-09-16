Covid-19 tally rises for 2nd straight day; daily death toll jumps to 431

India's daily Covid-19 tally on Thursday increased for the second consecutive day, as 30,570 samples tested positive for the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. The number is 12.4% higher than Wednesday's tally when 27,176 new cases were recorded.

Single-day rise of 30,570 cases have pushed the overall tally to reach 33,347,325, the health ministry data also showed. The active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 342,923.

The daily death toll also saw a sharp increase with 431 fatalities and now stands at 443,928, according to the data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. On Wednesday, the daily fatalities were at 284.

More than half of the fresh cases and fatalities came out of Kerala, which had logged 17,681 Covid cases and 208 deaths on Wednesday. Maharashtra reported 58.

Earlier this week, the Union ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths that occurred in patients are due to comorbidities.

The country has administered at least 760 million Covid vaccine doses as of Wednesday. According to the government release, authorities administered 764,936,158 vaccine doses across the states and UTs as of 7pm on Wednesday. As many as 5,710,380 doses were administered on the day.

On Wednesday, India’s drugs regulator granted permission to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct phase 3 clinical trials for Sputnik Light, the single dose and first component of the Russian made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.