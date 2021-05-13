Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute submit Covid vaccine production plans for next 4 months to Centre

The Covid-19 vaccine production of the country will be accelerated in the next coming months as both Pune's Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech are ramping up their monthly production capacity and have submitted their plans for the coming four months to the Centre. In a meeting on Wednesday with seven states/UTs which are lagging behind in terms of vaccinating people against Covid-19, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India's vaccine production is likely to reach eight crore doses in May and 9 crore doses in June.

मैंने राज्यों के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रियों को बताया कि देश में वैक्सीन का उत्पादन मई के महीने में करीब 8 करोड़ होने की संभावना है और जून में यह लगभग 9 करोड़ होगा। इसके उत्पादन को और गति देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार कंपनियों को हर संभव सहयोग दे रही है।





The pace of vaccination has got stymied in some states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi as they do not have adequate vaccines to inoculate both the population below 45 and above 45, simultaneously. Since the administration of the second doses is of priority, the states are mulling halting the vaccination of the people between the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Serum, Bharat Biotech submit production plan to Centre

Nudged by the Centre and the Drugs Controller General of India, both the vaccine makers have submitted their production plan for June, July, August and September, news agency PTI reported. According to the plan, Bharat Biotech is all set to raise the production of Covaxin to 3.32 crore doses in July and 7.82 crore in August. Serum Institute aims at increasing the production up to 10 crore doses in August.

3 public sector companies to produce Covaxin

Apart from Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech facility, three public sector companies, including Mumbai's Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Hyderabad's Indian Immunologicals Limited and Bulandshah's Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited, have been given the nod to produce Covaxin.

States are floating global tenders to procure vaccines from abroad

Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi have decided to float global tenders to procure vaccines from abroad.