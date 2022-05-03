Home / India News / 'Covovax now available for children in India', says Adar Poonawalla, hails Modi
india news

'Covovax now available for children in India', says Adar Poonawalla, hails Modi

Serum Institute of India (SII) director for government and regulatory affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Centre recently requesting for Covovax's inclusion in the immunisation drive for children aged 12 to 17 years.
Adar Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India locally manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine under the brand name Covishield.(Reuters file)
Adar Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India locally manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine under the brand name Covishield.(Reuters file)
Updated on May 03, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Children aged 12 to 17 years in India can now get the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covid-19 vaccine Covovax, pharma company's SEO Adar Poonawalla announced on Tuesday. “Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%,” Poonawalla tweeted.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of providing another vaccine for children.

“This is in line with Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children,” he added.

Covovax is the second Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by SII, which makes the Covishield, the dose that is most widely used in the country. On December 28, the DCGI had approved Covovax for emergency use in adults, and approved the vaccine for emergency use in those aged 12 and above in March this year, making it the fourth Covid vaccine approved for emergency use in children in this age group.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had recently recommended that Covovax be included in the government’s programme for children aged 12 and above.

On Monday, news agency PTI reported that Covovax can now be available at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal.

A dose of Covovax will cost 900 plus GST, in addition to hospital service charge of 150. 

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sii serum institute of india adar poonawalla covid-19 vaccine + 3 more
sii serum institute of india adar poonawalla covid-19 vaccine + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out