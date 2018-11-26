Cowardice: Amarinder Singh’s stinker for Pak Army chief at Kartarpur event

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has declined an invite to travel to Pakistan for a Kartarpur corridorevent across the border, on Monday criticised Pakistan for terror attacks in India and delivered a sharp warning to Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa as well.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, Amarinder Singh condemned the recent grenade attack at a Nirankari samagam in the Rajasansi area of Amritsar.

A preliminary enquiry had found that the grenades used in the attack had been manufactured in Pakistan.

Amarinder Singh used the opportunity to warn Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa to not vitiate the atmosphere.

“I would like to ask Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa something, as a soldier. Which Army teaches to violate ceasefire and kill jawans on the other side? Which Army teaches to send people to attack Pathankot and Amritsar? This is cowardice. I am warning you (Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa), we are also Punjabis, you will not be allowed to enter here and vitiate the atmosphere,” Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

“Pakistan should be ashamed of the bloodshed at their hands. I condemn killing of innocents by Pakistan,” Amarinder Singh said.

Three people had died and 20 people had been injured in the Amritsar grenade attack that took place last Sunday.

Amarinder said that it is common knowledge that it is the Army that calls the shots in Pakistan. “We believe in peace and we are giving a message of peace from here. But, their generals should understand that we have a large Army and we are prepared... And this should not happen as nobody wants war. We all want to carry out development in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Earlier, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Singh laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which will facilitate easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The decision to build the passage -- from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the International Border -- was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22. Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi river, about three-four km from the border in Pakistan.

