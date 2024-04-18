‘Cowardly’: LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing of migrant labourer in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday condemned the shooting of a migrant labourer by terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.(ANI)

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said that Singh has conveyed his condolences to the family of Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar.

"No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, targeting Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the innocent civilian martyred in this cowardly attack," the Lt. Governor said.

"Entire nation stands in solidarity with the family in this hour of grief. We have full faith in the unparalleled valour of J&K Police and security forces, and I assure the people that terrorists responsible for this barbaric act will have to pay a very heavy price. We will hunt down the perpetrators and crush those elements, who are aiding and abetting the terrorists," he added.

Terrorists opened fire on Raju Shah in the second targeted attack in the last 10 days. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab those behind the attack, which comes days before the country goes to polls.

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir also condemned the incident.

A spokesperson for BJP's J&K unit termed the attack “frustration of adversaries” and said these acts will in no way revive election boycott politics in Kashmir.

"Urge police to track down the killers of this innocent man and punish them sternly," BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

"JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah express shock and sadness at the news of Rajshah Ji's death, who succumbed to grievous injuries after being shot at in Bijbehara today. They vehemently condemn the attack, emphasizing that such acts of terror hinder peace in J&K," the party said in a post on X.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. "Condemn this senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family," the PDP chief said in a post on X.