CoWin app, hesitancy slow down booster shot drive
Glitches in the Co-Win mobile application to plan and track the coronavirus vaccination drive as well as some reluctance among selected recipients appeared to hamper efforts to give the second doses to those now eligible for it, reports from across the country on Monday suggested.
Six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat – began giving their second doses for the first time on Monday. Some others, such as West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Haryana, started the process on Saturday, which marked 28 days (the required gap between doses) after the first shots were given to people during the nationwide launch on January 16.
In most states, the turnout on Monday was tepid, officials said.
In West Bengal, only 7,273 people received second doses compared to close to about 15,000 people who received the first dose on January 16
In Punjab, only four percent of those who received the first dose turned up on Monday. Out of 1,319 health care workers, who were scheduled to take second vaccine dose on Saturday, only 59 could get the doses.
“Technical glitches hit the application on first day of second dose. Those who missed their second shot can still take the vaccine anytime between four to six weeks from their first dose” said Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.
According to officials, the planned sessions for second dose could not be created on the app, which resulted in problems in informing health workers about the timing. “We have informed the health ministry about the problems in the app,” Bhaskar said.
In Jharkhand, from among the 3,085 recipients who got their first doses 28 days ago, only 2,405 turned up on Monday.
In Bihar, around 67% healthcare workers who were meant to take the second doses turned up. “The low turnout for second dose on the opening day was because of communication issues. Many civil surgeons and superintendents of medical colleges claimed that many eligible beneficiaries did not receive SMS on their mobile phones for the second shot of the vaccine today,” said Manoj Kumar, executive director of the State health Society, Bihar.
However, in Uttar Pradesh the response was good on the first day. Additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, till 2 pm around 32,000 health workers across Uttar Pradesh were given the second doses. He said 23,620 health workers were given first dose in the first round vaccination drive held on January 16. The vaccination drive will continue till late evening in the 75 districts, Prasad said.
In Tamil Nadu, less than 50% health workers meant to take the second doses have taken it yet. State health secretary J Radhakrishnan took a second shot of Covaxin on Monday urged people to come forward for the second dose. “Our numbers are steadily going up for vaccines. But there is too much information, some of it not scientifically proven that it is beneficial to take the second dose with a longer interval beyond 28 days, because of which we haven’t had a lot of people taking the second dose in time,” he said.
(With inputs from state bureaus)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activists say toolkits aren't the problem, 'objectives should be constitutional'
- Activists from various organisations said they routinely used toolkits or resource kits and that it was entirely up to people whether or not to follow what toolkits suggested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spam, scam calls and texts on govt radar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court notice to WhatsApp: ‘People value privacy more than money’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops claim man mentioned in toolkit associated with ISI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP woman burnt to death by family over interfaith relationship: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Communication woes lead to low turnout for 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar
- The state health department, however, claimed there was no hesitancy among HCWs to take the second shot, as 12,101 were given the second jab as against 18,122 who took the first shot on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC relief for journalist Siddique Kappan, gets bail to visit ailing mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWin app, hesitancy slow down booster shot drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Kerala, protests against backdoor appointments in govt jobs intensifies
- As the agitation outside the state secretariat intensified two young Congress legislators, K S Sabarinathan and Shafi Parambil, also started a fast in solidarity with the agitating young men.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre deregulates geospatial data and map-making in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 85 lakh vaccinated against coronavirus so far: Health Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate key Tamil Nadu projects on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, Sasikala likely to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy on her birth anniversary
- "Sasikala may choose Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to project herself as someone who can truly claim the right to Jayalalithaa's legacy," says a political commentator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After gram panchayat polls, Andhra preps for municipal elections on March 10
- The state election commission on Monday announced the schedule for elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats across the state in a single phase on March 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox