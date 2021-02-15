No new Covid-19 cases in 188 districts in the last week: Union health minister
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday 188 districts across the country have not reported new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last seven days. Vardhan also said the government will be able to vaccinate people above 50 years of age in March as he informed that 80-85% of frontline workers have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far.
“It is crucial that people continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour which I had called social vaccine, along with real vaccine,” Vardhan also said during a press conference.
The health minister said at least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical and advanced stages and he expects them to be ready in the coming months.
India's tally has risen to 10,916,589 with 11,649 new infections and 90 fatalities between Sunday and Monday morning, the health ministry’s updated shows. The death toll increased to 155,732 and there are 139,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, according to the data updated at 8am. The number of people who have recovered from the viral disease surged to 10,621,220, which has pushed the recovery rate to 97.29%.
