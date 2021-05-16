CoWIN to now allow bookings for 2nd Covishield dose only after 84 days

The Centre on Sunday announced that the CoWIN platform has been configured as per new directives to provide online appointments for the second dose of Covishield after 84 days, a move that came after the Union government extended the gap between two doses of the vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

The Centre, however, said that previously booked appointments for second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will remain valid, with people getting the option to reschedule.

“It is clarified that the requisite changes have now been done in the CoWIN digital portal. As a result, further online or on-site appointments will not be possible if the period after 1st dose date for a beneficiary is less than 84 days,” the Union health ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) locally manufacturers the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

“Additionally, already booked online appointments for 2nd dose of Covishield will remain valid and are not being cancelled by CoWIN. Further, the beneficiaries are advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of 1st dose vaccination,” it read.

The statement was issued after the Covid working group — chaired by Dr NK Arora from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) — recommended the extension of the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks from the existing 6-8 weeks.

When Covishield was approved for used in India, its two shots were supposed to be spaced out between four and six weeks.

Increasing the gap between the doses will allow governments to give the first jab to more people, and is consistent with studies that suggest a longer interval may offer better efficacy.

“There is quality data out currently in favour of increasing the gap further for improved efficacy, when it comes to Covishield vaccine. The second dose in this case acts as a booster shot, and even the first dose offers decent protection. It is a good move by the government,” said Dr NK Mehra, immunology and immunogenetics expert, who was formerly associated with New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Union health ministry has reiterated to the states and Union Territories that the online appointments booked for the second dose of Covishield prior to this change of the interval between the two doses must be honoured.

“The Union Health Ministry has advised the Sates and Union Territories that the field staff may be instructed that, if such beneficiaries do come for vaccination, the second Covishield dose must be administered and they must not be turned away. They have also been advised to undertake awareness activities to inform the beneficiaries about this change,” the health ministry statement said.

Two Covid-19 vaccines that are currently being used under the nationwide Covid-19 immunisation programme are SII’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

However, the revised interval is only for the Covishield vaccine, and there is no change for the Covaxin vaccine timeline that continues to be between 4 and 6 weeks.

