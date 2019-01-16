Cows made to walk on fire as a ritual in Karnataka’s harvest festival
The age-old Kicchu Hayisuvudu ritual is believed to bring good fortune and keep cows, which are sacred to Hindus, and other livestock and crops from harm’s way.india Updated: Jan 16, 2019 20:20 IST
Devotees led decked-up cows over burning hay to celebrate the Hindu harvest festival in a ritual, called Kicchu Hayisuvudu, seeking good fortune and protection from harm.
The Makar Sankaranti festival marks the advent of spring and is celebrated by kite-flying and other regional festivities in the month of January.
In the southern city of Bangalore , men decorated the cows with garlands and bells and walked them over hay set ablaze.
#WATCH Karnataka: Cattle made to walk through fire during Kicchu Hayisuvudu ritual in Mandya, during #MakarSankranti celebrations. (14/1/19) pic.twitter.com/EOJXFjkCg5— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019
The age-old ritual is believed to bring good fortune and keep cows, which are sacred to Hindus, and other livestock and crops from harm’s way.
