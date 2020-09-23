e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CPCB turns 46; promises to prioritise science in policies, health risk in pollution control

CPCB turns 46; promises to prioritise science in policies, health risk in pollution control

On the occasion of CPCB Foundation Day, its authorities on Wednesday said they would provide technical leadership for “science-based environmental management” and would provide guiding policy decisions to the government

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:20 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CPCB is also responsible for the air and water quality standards in the country, including the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was launched in January 2.
CPCB is also responsible for the air and water quality standards in the country, including the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was launched in January 2.(Representational Image)
         

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which turned 46 on Wednesday, has announced its plans for the next decade, or until 2030.

CPCB authorities on the occasion of its Foundation Day on Wednesday said they would provide technical leadership for “science-based environmental management” and would provide guiding policy decisions to the government.

Their goals will include revamping laboratories with facilities for monitoring of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and toxic air pollutants that have a gamut of health impacts.

CPCB plans to start an environmental research, development and computational laboratory, the use of satellite-based data for air quality monitoring, and also an in-depth study on the nature of pollution.

The authorities also announced that their work in the next decade would be guided by science, air and watershed approach. It would be a regional approach of management, prioritising pollution reduction strategies while factoring in health hazards among many other parametres, they added.

CPCB officials said their landmark river basin studies established in the 1970s became the pivot for the Ganga Action Plan, which is being implemented by the Centre to reduce pollution in the Ganges.

CPCB is also responsible for the air and water quality standards in the country, including the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was launched in January 2019. The programme aims to achieve a reduction in particulate matter (PM) by up to 30% over the next five years, or 2024, over annual average levels in 2017 in more than 100 cities.

“We have also achieved a 25% reduction in particulate matter pollution in the national capital in the past three-four years,” said Prashant Gargava, member secretary, CPCB.

tags
top news
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In