CPI(M) condemns suspension of opposition MPs from JPC on Waqf bill

PTI |
Jan 25, 2025 05:55 PM IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns the JPC chairman's decision to suspend opposition members over the Waqf Bill.

The CPI(M) on Saturday strongly disapproved of the suspension of opposition members from a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to look into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the panel chairman and appealed to those who cherish democracy to oppose the "brazen act".

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was among the 10 JPC members suspended last Friday.(ANI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was among the 10 JPC members suspended last Friday.(ANI)

"The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly disapproves the move by the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Bill. The chairman of the committee has chosen a flimsy ground to suspend all the members of the JPC belonging to opposition parties and who were opposed to the government's views," the party said in a statement issued here.

"Nothing could be more brazen to undermine the legitimate parliamentary process through the committee system, which has been so clearly laid down and reinforced over the years through precedents," it added.

Also read: 10 Opposition MPs suspended after face-off at Waqf JPC

The Left party also made an appeal "to all those who cherish democracy and the sovereignty of Parliament to rally unitedly to oppose and resist such brazen acts of the NDA government".

Ten opposition members of the JPC were suspended during a meeting of the panel on Friday as they accused its chairperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, of reducing its proceedings to a "farce", while the committee readies to adopt its draft report next week.

The suspension was for Friday and the opposition MPs can attend the next meeting on January 27, in which a clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill will be done before finalising the report.

Also read: Kalyan Banerjee, Owaisi other Opposition members suspended from Waqf Bill panel after protests

Opposition MPs have sought more time to allow them to frame their views after studying the views of stakeholders.

