The CPI(M) on Sunday expressed concerns about large number of voters being allegedly included in voter lists as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala while the Congress also maintained the stand that no ineligible person must be allowed to cast vote. CPI(M) flags inclusion of ‘large number of voters’ in Kerala SIR

CPM state secretary MV Govindan held a press conference in the state capital where he announced that he wrote to Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar about the party’s concerns about additions to the voter lists. “As per the details given by ECI, around 26 lakh people have been added to the voters list. It is doubtful how such a large number of voters are being added when their details cannot be verified. Around 20,000 votes are being added in each Assembly constituency,” said Govindan.

When the party verified, the moves regarding addition of some voters are being done deliberately, he alleged. He argued for applications for inclusion in voter lists to be processed only after due verification by the booth level officers (BLOs).

“People in large numbers from different parts of the country are being added without any proper documents,” he said, asking for a serious examination into the issue.

There were allegations that large number of voters were added to lists in constituencies like Thrissur before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At the same time, Congress state chief Sunny Joseph maintained that his party had met Kelkar a few days ago with regard to alleged discrepancies in voter lists. “We are of the opinion that all those who are eligible to vote in one place must be given that right. As part of SIR, discrepancies like documents not matching should not arise. Of course there must be evidence presented for the person to vote. Ineligible people must be excluded as well,” he told HT.

“There must be careful examination regarding addition of voters to the list,” he added.

Kelkar, in a recent interview to HT, had said that the fact that he himself got a notice for a hearing to present documents shows that the process is uniform and applies to everyone. “I was in Bengaluru during the 2002 revision and joined service in Kerala only in 2003. So my name did not appear in the 2002 roll. The system flagged this and I received a notice like any other citizen. I appeared before the authority , submitted records and the issue was resolved. That is exactly how the system is meant to work,” he had said.