CPP meet: Sonia Gandhi targets Centre over farmers' row, condemns suspension of MPs

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning attended a crucial parliamentary party meeting, where she highlighted a number of matters at hand, ranging from the farmers' crisis to border issues. Gandhi also addressed last week's suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for “unruly conduct”, and said that the Congress party is in complete solidarity with the suspended lawmakers.

The key parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, at the Central Hall of Parliament House in New Delhi, came amid protests by the opposition parties over the suspension of Parliamentarians last week. The opposition MPs now plan to hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises later on in the day.

Here's what Sonia Gandhi said at the parliamentary party meet:

On farmers' crisis: “Let us honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives [during the protests]. The Modi government is insensitive towards farmers and common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family.”

On border issues: “We demand a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border situation and ties with neighbours.”

On the suspension of 12 MPs: “It is unprecedented and unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs.”

On Nagaland: “Government regret over the Nagaland incident is not enough, credible steps need to be taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.”

Notably, the suspended members of Parliament from Rajya Sabha comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M). They are – Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of the CPI.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.