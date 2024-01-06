close_game
close_game
News / India News / Crane causes signal interference, risks fog landings at Delhi airport

Crane causes signal interference, risks fog landings at Delhi airport

ByNeha LM Tripathi, Saptarishi Das
Jan 06, 2024 11:15 AM IST

Instrument landing system (ILS) is an important navigation system during extreme weather conditions where visibility even drops to zero.

A crane being used for construction work of an expressway kept aviation officials on their toes for nearly a week after it caused interference in the signals of the instrument landing system (ILS), raising safety concerns among officials.

Passenger aircraft at Delhi airport. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Passenger aircraft at Delhi airport. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The issue came up last week when Delhi airport faced more than 100 flight delays and diversions due to bad weather and other related issues.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Officials in the know of the matter confirmed that there were disturbances in the ILS signals due to a crane placed near the 11R side of the runway.

“The interference in the ILS, led the aircraft to make a deviated landing. They were observed to land 10-20 ft away from the centreline of the runway, causing safety concern to the airport and AAI (Airports Authority of India) officials,” one of the officials close to the matter said.

An ILS helps pilots land during poor visibility and is an important navigation system during extreme weather conditions where visibility even drops to zero.

Experts said the airport officials should have not allowed landings during the situation.

Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant said, “ When an ILS faces disturbances, authorities should immediately act on it and downgrade the runway to CAT II (from CAT III).”

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the Urban Extension Road- II (UER 2) which will connect North Delhi to the Delhi-Jaipur highway, thus aiming to reduce travel time to reach the airport from two hours to 20 minutes.

“Hence, cranes are being used and are close to runway 11R that is CAT III compliant and hence was being used at the time of dense fog in the Capital last week,” an NHAI official said.

However, the cause of this deviation, when identified to be due to the height of a crane stationed near runway 11R, led the officials from AAI, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) and NHAI to conduct a meeting and resolve the matter.

“The incident was seen to be a serious safety concern. The crane was removed prioritising the safety of the passengers,” the NHAI official added.

Airport officials said that a group involving the three agencies had been formed.

An airport official in the know of the matter said, “The incident was seen to be a serious safety concern.”

“To ensure that such an incident is not repeated, the operations department of the three agencies have come up with a few standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed,” he added.

A second airport official said, “ The SOPs stated that NHAI should not work near the runway after 8pm. This has been done because typically the fog window is considered to be from 9pm to 10. The NHAI officials have also been asked to re-commence the work in the morning only after the shift in-charge (an AAI official) gives clearance for the same after studying the weather conditions.”

The NHAI official, however, said, “NHAI and AAI work through active coordination. The AAI informs us to lower the cranes whenever there is a visibility issue. It is only when we get a green signal from AAI that we resurrect the cranes. NHAI is sensitive about safety matters and AAI also ensures that none of our work is affected.”

An airport official said that the readings have been accurate since the crane has been shifted.

“The SOPs for operation of ILS 29L during fog season are circulated to all concerned officials via emails and have been asked to implement them,” an AAI official said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News andAditya L1 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out