e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Criminal activity in 11 ‘love jihad’ cases: SIT

Criminal activity in 11 ‘love jihad’ cases: SIT

Love jihad is a term coined by right-wing organisations to denote instances of Muslim men marrying women of other faiths, particularly Hindus, through deception, supposedly to convert them forcibly.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 07:46 IST
Haidar Naqvi
Haidar Naqvi
SIT was formed about two months ago to revisit the cases of “love jihad”.
SIT was formed about two months ago to revisit the cases of “love jihad”. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo for representation)
         

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on the instances of alleged “love jihad”, or interfaith marriages, in Kanpur on Monday, detecting criminal activity in 11 cases, but found no evidence of foreign funding or any direct organised operation, a senior police official said.

“The SIT found criminal activity had taken place in 11 cases. In other instances, three women denied the charges (against their husbands) and closure reports were filed,” inspector general of police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said. The SIT submitted its report to Agarwal.

Police sent the 11 accused to jail, charging them with rape, the SIT report said. Love jihad is a term coined by right-wing organisations to denote instances of Muslim men marrying women of other faiths, particularly Hindus, through deception, supposedly to convert them forcibly.

The SIT reviewed 14 investigations, both completed and those under progress, in which it was alleged that Muslim men married Hindu women by deception.

In these 14 cases, the parents of women had maintained that the men hid their identities to develop physical intimacy, the IG said.

“SIT hasn’t (got) any concrete evidence about this being done in an organised manner or that this was being funded from overseas,” he added.

SIT was formed about two months ago to revisit the cases of “love jihad”.

tags
top news
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
What could be the cost of another lockdown?
What could be the cost of another lockdown?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
As vaccine trials end, where do Covid-19 treatments stand?
As vaccine trials end, where do Covid-19 treatments stand?
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In