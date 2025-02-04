Criminal believed killed in encounter found alive in Rajasthan

A 24-year-old man who was believed to be dead after he shot himself in the face during a police encounter, has turned out to be alive and remains at large, police told PTI on Monday. The body was then misidentified due to the mutilated state of the man's face (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rudresh, alias RDX, and his accomplice were surrounded by the police while they were hiding in a house in Naya Nohara on Sunday. During that time Rudresh supposedly shot himself in the face and his dead body was taken to a mortuary.

His family members on Monday identified the body as another criminal, Pritam Goswami alias TT, said deputy superintendent of police Lokendra Paliwal.

CCTV footage revealed that Rudresh had fled from the house just moments before the police arrived there.

The body was then misidentified due to the mutilated state of the man's face and a few of his belongings being scattered in the room. During the raid, police also recovered three weapons from the house.

The man who was mistaken for Rudresh - Pritam Goswami, was a native of Bundi district and lived with his parents in Kota for years. He had more than 15 cases lodged against him in different police stations.

Rudresh was also wanted by the police, along with three accomplices, in a case related to firing a gun at a paan shop owner's brother on January 2, in an area under Mahaveer Nagar police station.

The four men were in a car and asked for cigarettes. When the owner of the shop refused, one of the four fired and wounded the shop owner's brother Pavan Singh.

Singh is currently under treatment at New Medical College Hospital here. One of Rudresh's aides, Rajneesh Poter, was arrested earlier. Rudresh, however, still remains at large, though police efforts to arrest him are ongoing.