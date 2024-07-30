‘Crocodile tears’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to budget discussion in LS | Top points

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday responded to the discussion and questions by Opposition members on the Union Budget. Sitharaman spoke on several budget issues raised by members of the Lok Sabha since July 23. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI)

Along with answering questions about the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman also introduced The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024 in the Parliament. She is set to respond to questions about the Finance Bill 2024 on August 7.

Here are the top points: