e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / CRPF cancels anniversary celebrations due to coronavirus threat

CRPF cancels anniversary celebrations due to coronavirus threat

The Union home ministry has asked all forces under its command to avoid large congregations, a senior official said.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 14:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Taking a similar action, the CISF had last week postponed its anniversary day celebrations to be held on Friday.
Taking a similar action, the CISF had last week postponed its anniversary day celebrations to be held on Friday.(Waseem Andrabi / HT file photo)
         

The CRPF on Friday postponed its raising day celebrations planned to be held next week in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 3.25 lakh central force was supposed to hold the main ceremonial parade and display of martial skills with the involvement of thousands of troops at its officers academy campus in Gurgaon on March 19 to mark its 81st raising day.

“Conforming to precautionary advisory to break the spread of COVID-19, all CRPF programs in connection with CRPF raising day and passing out parade of 51st batch DAGOs (directly appointed gazetted officers) have been postponed,” the force said in a statement.

“CRPF has joined the national response against COVID-19 by gearing up its medical facilities,” it said. The passing out parade of its latest batch of officers was scheduled to be held after the raising day event on March 21.

Taking a similar action, the Central Industrial Security Force had last week postponed its anniversary day celebrations to be held on Friday.

However, the CISF is now mulling to hold this event on March 28 after reviewing the threat posed by the disease that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.  “The Union home ministry has explicitly asked all forces under its command to avoid large congregations like these events and the CISF raising day will be postponed further if the coronavirus situation does not improve,” a senior official said. 

tags
top news
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
‘SAARC leadership should chalk out strategy to fight coronavirus’: PM Modi
‘SAARC leadership should chalk out strategy to fight coronavirus’: PM Modi
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
LIVE| ‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Modi vows to battle covid-19 pandemic
LIVE| ‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Modi vows to battle covid-19 pandemic
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news