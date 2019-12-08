e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

CRPF jawan arrested in Puri minor gangrape case

Main accused Jitendra Sethi, who is a former police constable was arrested earlier along with his accomplice Rajesh Sethi and Rama Chandra Pradhan.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The minor was waiting for a bus to her village on the evening of December 2 when Jitendra and three others picked her up offering to drop her home.
The minor was waiting for a bus to her village on the evening of December 2 when Jitendra and three others picked her up offering to drop her home.(HT Photo/Representative)
         

A CRPF jawan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Puri minor’s gang rape six days ago, in which a dismissed police constable is also an accused.

Police said CRPF Jawan Bulu Barik had escaped to Kolkata from where he moved to Kesinga in Kalahandi district and was finally held while bathing at the Nagabali river in neighbouring Rayagada district. Barik is the fourth accused in the case to be arrested.

Main accused Jitendra Sethi, who is a former police constable was arrested earlier along with his accomplice Rajesh Sethi and Rama Chandra Pradhan.

The minor was waiting for a bus to her village on the evening of December 2 when Jitendra and three others picked her up offering to drop her home. She was then taken to a residential quarter of Puri Police where Jitendra and Rajesh raped her, while the two others kept watch outside.

Deputy Inspector General of police (Central range) Ashish Singh said a case under Sections 363, 376 (DA) & 394 IPC sections and Sec 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the four. The chargesheet in the case will be prepared in 20 days for trial in a fast track court.

tags
top news
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Unacceptable that India is not in UNSC: German envoy
Unacceptable that India is not in UNSC: German envoy
Assam up in arms against CAB
Assam up in arms against CAB
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News