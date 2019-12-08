CRPF jawan arrested in Puri minor gangrape case

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:36 IST

A CRPF jawan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Puri minor’s gang rape six days ago, in which a dismissed police constable is also an accused.

Police said CRPF Jawan Bulu Barik had escaped to Kolkata from where he moved to Kesinga in Kalahandi district and was finally held while bathing at the Nagabali river in neighbouring Rayagada district. Barik is the fourth accused in the case to be arrested.

Main accused Jitendra Sethi, who is a former police constable was arrested earlier along with his accomplice Rajesh Sethi and Rama Chandra Pradhan.

The minor was waiting for a bus to her village on the evening of December 2 when Jitendra and three others picked her up offering to drop her home. She was then taken to a residential quarter of Puri Police where Jitendra and Rajesh raped her, while the two others kept watch outside.

Deputy Inspector General of police (Central range) Ashish Singh said a case under Sections 363, 376 (DA) & 394 IPC sections and Sec 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the four. The chargesheet in the case will be prepared in 20 days for trial in a fast track court.