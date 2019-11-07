e-paper
CRPF jawan killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

CRPF jawan has lost his life in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(AP File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said . The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, they said. The jawan belonged to the 151st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and this team along with the commando unit of the force, CoBRA, and the state police was out for an operation in the jungles, the officials said.

Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area, they said.

