CRPF jawan shoots self with colleague’s AK-47 rifle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

A CRPF jawan on Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with the service rifle of a colleague in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, police said.

Constable Rajiv Kumar Singh (37), belonging to the 148th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, shot himself with his colleague’s AK-47 rifle at around 12:20 pm in the premises of Kabir Nagar police station, an official told PTI.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where authorities declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

Singh, a native of Jamunipur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, was on poll duty in the state where the second phase of voting will be held on Tuesday. A case has been registered and a probe was underway to find out the reason why Singh took this step, the official added.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 18:27 IST