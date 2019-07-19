CRPF trooper killed as teen rams Mercedes into car

A CRPF trooper was killed when the teenage son of a Noida businessman rammed his Mercedes car into a car occupied by three paramilitary personnel here, police said on Friday.

The collision occurred just before midnight on Thursday in Greater Kailash area when the teenager, Sanidhya Garg, jumped a traffic signal, hit the other car, climbed on to the divider and stopped after hitting an electric pole.

The accident left all three CRPF troopers in the car injured including Constable driver Vinod Kumar, 36, Babu Lal Yadav, 38, and Narender 24.

Narender suffered the most serious injuries and died in a hospital on Friday afternoon, a police officer said. Kumar and Yadav were discharged after first aid.

“The impact of the accident was such that the air bags of the Mercedes came out,” said an officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said Sanidhya Garg was pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from London and was in Delhi on vacation. His father runs an iron business in Noida.

“No alcohol was found in anyone’s medical examination,” added the officer.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 15:19 IST