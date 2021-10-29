'Cruel twist of fate': PM Modi condoles death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who suffered a heart attack on Friday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said a “cruel twist of fate snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor", adding that coming generations will fondly remember him for his works and wonderful personality.

“A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Condolences started pouring in after Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. The minister said that Puneeth had accomplished immensely from an early age and it was difficult to believe that he is no more. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed shock and grief at the actor's demise, calling it a “huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with.”

"Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying almighty gives Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss," tweeted Basavaraj Bommai.

The actor was brought to Vikram Hospital with a diagnosis of heart attack after an ECG done by a family doctor, according to the hospital's statement. The hospital further stated that the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole at the time of arrival to the emergency.

“Immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced &aggressive measures, patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic. Panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30pm,” the hospital added.