e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Curfew imposed in Assam’s district after clashes over Ram Mandir celebrations

Curfew imposed in Assam’s district after clashes over Ram Mandir celebrations

The local police had to resort to firing in the air and bring in additional forces to bring the situation under control.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:34 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Image for representation.
Image for representation.(ANI)
         

Curfew has been imposed in parts of Sonitpur district in Assam after several persons were injured in clashes between two communities over a rally organised to celebrate the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

“Curfew imposed in Sonitpur district in areas falling under Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police stations. Movement of persons without special permission from the district magistrate shall not be permitted with effect from 10 pm of August 5,” Sonitpur deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh tweeted.

Also read: Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue

The decision to impose the curfew was taken after the locals in Thelamara, belonging to a particular community, objected to a bike rally being taken out by Bajrang Dal activists to mark the Ram Mandir event, an official said refusing to be quoted.

“The bikers were playing loud music and were headed to a temple in Thelamara when local residents objected to the rally being organised at the time of Covid-19 pandemic and when there was a ban on such activities,” he said.

This led to arguments and clashes in which several persons were injured and some bikes were damaged. The police had to resort to firing in the air and bring in additional forces to bring the situation under control.

“I am of the opinion that there exists a grave law and order situation due to present scenario… whereas the groups are trying to indulge in violence in the name of protest and in view of the present event, there is apprehension of grave risks and danger to human lives and properties if persons are allowed to move freely,” Singh said in his order. The curfew will continue till further orders.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
Closer India-US ties important amidst Chinese ‘aggression’: US lawmakers
Closer India-US ties important amidst Chinese ‘aggression’: US lawmakers
All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates
All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates
Dravid wasn’t as gifted as Sachin but at times outdid him: Fmr Pak batsman
Dravid wasn’t as gifted as Sachin but at times outdid him: Fmr Pak batsman
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In