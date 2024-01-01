Curfew in Manipur valley districts after 3 shot dead in fresh violence: Report

Three people were shot dead and five were injured in fresh violence in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday evening. The authorities quickly re-imposed curfew in the five valley districts of the state to prevent escalation of violence. The ethnic conflict between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, which started in May, has claimed 197 lives to date(File)

The Curfew has been imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, PTI reported.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence in a video message and appealed to the people to maintain peace. He said the police were trying to arrest those behind the attack.

"They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

The news agency reported that the unidentified gunmen targeted several locals in the Lilong Chingjao area. They were wearing camouflaged outfits.

Three people died on the spot. Five are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Miffed locals later set afire three cars.

Over 197 people have died since May 3, in ethnic violence between Meiteis and the tribal Kuki community.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Kukis and Nagas constitute 40 percent of the population.

Last Saturday, an exchange of fire took place between fighters of the two communities. One person died in the violence.

The incident had come after a gap of 26 days when 13 people were killed in a gunfight on December 4 in Tengnoupal district.

“Around 3:30 am a heavy exchange of fire took place between village volunteers of both Kuki and Meitei communities in between the hill ranges of Nakhujang and Singda Kuki villages under Kangchup police station. The exchange of fire lasted till around 4:20 am,” a police official had said on the condition of anonymity.

With inputs from PTI